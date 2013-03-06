Drake To Narrate TruTV Documentary On Kentucky Wildcats

Drake started his career in the acting world, and will make somewhat of a return by lending his voice to film. Drizzy was announced today as narrator of the Turner Sports documentary, Bluegrass Kingdom: The Gospel of Kentucky Basketball, to air on TruTV next week.

The hour-long documentary highlights the storied legacy of the University of Kentucky’s basketball program. Bluegrass Kingdom will include first-hand accounts from sports notables like former UK player, Pat Riley, Jamal Mashburn, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, and coaches Joe B. Hall and John Calipari.

The past of the program’s first coach, and pivotal moments in the team’s history like the 1966 NCAA Championship game against Texas Western College’s all-Black team, will also be featured. “We are excited to add premier original content to our Turner Sports networks and are proudly looking forward to March and our newest documentary: Bluegrass Kingdom: The Gospel of Kentucky Basketball on truTV,” Turner Sports’ senior VP of strategy. marketing, and programming, Christina Miller said, in a statement to Hip-Hop Wired. “The story of Kentucky basketball fits in line with our ambition to continue developing stories that will captivate our viewers.”

Presented by Infiniti, Bluegrass Kingdom is the second feature in a series of documentaries centered around collegiate basketball programs, and will usher in the 2013 NCAA tournament.

Drake has a longstanding connection to the team. He’s coached an alumni charity Wildcats game, and credited Calipari for inspiring him to get his high school diploma.

Bluegrass Kingdom: The Gospel of Kentucky Basketball airs March 17 at 8 p.m. EST.

—

Photo: Billboard