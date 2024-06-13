Subscribe
News

Capella Grey ft. French Montana & Fivio Foreign “Strings,” Big Hit, Hit-Boy & The Alchemist “Temperature Check” & More | Daily Visuals 6.12.24

Capella Grey recruits French Montana and Fivio Foreign for a night out with some women and Big Hit keeps it G'd up from the comfort of his own home to the streets. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on June 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
Busta Rhymes Birthday Celebration

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

For the past few years Capella Grey’s been going hard making a name for himself and though he may be overlooked as far as popularity goes, the man’s talent can’t be denied and with the help of two of biggest names in the rap game today he’s bound to get some more recognition.

Linking up with French Montana and Fivio Foreign in the visuals to “Strings,” Capella Grey and company throw themselves quite a soiree where the women have to be particularly thick to attend and their attire cannot cover up more than 40% of their physicals. That’s just an educated guess on our part anyway.

Hit-Boy meanwhile continues to give his OG some well-deserved shine and in the clip to “Temperature Check,” his pop, Big Hit demonstrates how he gets down whether it’s playing chess by himself or ghost riding his classic whip, the man knows how to keep himself busy.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from DEADonMARRS, Quezz Ruthless, and more.

CAPELLA GREY FT. FRENCH MONTANA & FIVIO FOREIGN – “STRINGS”

BIG HIT, HIT-BOY & THE ALCHEMIST – “TEMPERATURE CHECK”

DEADONMARRS – ‘FOR NOBODY”

QUEZZ RUTHLESS – “N**** SHOW US”

LAILA! – “LIKE THAT!”

DARK LO & TAY ROC – “ADAMS FAMILY”

MR. LUCCI – “REALITY CHECK”

PAYROLL GIOVANNI – “CASHOUT”

RELATED TAGS

Daily Visuals

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
Dr. Velasquez
News

Popular Reggaeton Artist Dr. Velásquez Murdered In Colombia Home

Quavo
News

Vado ft. Benny The Butcher “Gotta Wait,” Quavo “Clear The Smoke” & More | Daily Visuals 5.28.24

Drake
News

Drake “Responds” To Kendrick Lamar’s Diss “Euphoria” In Drake Fashion

Jayda Cheaves 1st Party Of The Year
News

Bankroll Freddie Found Guilty Of Multiple Gun & Drug Charges

Avengers: Endgame poster
News

‘Avengers’ Director Feels Marvel Films Are Flopping Due To Handheld Technology

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 21, 2024
News

Kanye West Says ‘Vultures 2’ Will Feature Posthumous Takeoff Verse

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere - Inside
News

Travis Scott’s Jordan “Jumpman Jack” To Drop At The End Of The Month

Rick Ross Champagne Moments video
News

Rick Ross Drops New Video For “Champagne Moments” Drake Diss

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close