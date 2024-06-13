Capella Grey ft. French Montana & Fivio Foreign “Strings,” Big Hit, Hit-Boy & The Alchemist “Temperature Check” & More | Daily Visuals 6.12.24

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

For the past few years Capella Grey’s been going hard making a name for himself and though he may be overlooked as far as popularity goes, the man’s talent can’t be denied and with the help of two of biggest names in the rap game today he’s bound to get some more recognition.

Linking up with French Montana and Fivio Foreign in the visuals to “Strings,” Capella Grey and company throw themselves quite a soiree where the women have to be particularly thick to attend and their attire cannot cover up more than 40% of their physicals. That’s just an educated guess on our part anyway.

Hit-Boy meanwhile continues to give his OG some well-deserved shine and in the clip to “Temperature Check,” his pop, Big Hit demonstrates how he gets down whether it’s playing chess by himself or ghost riding his classic whip, the man knows how to keep himself busy.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from DEADonMARRS, Quezz Ruthless, and more.

CAPELLA GREY FT. FRENCH MONTANA & FIVIO FOREIGN – “STRINGS”

BIG HIT, HIT-BOY & THE ALCHEMIST – “TEMPERATURE CHECK”

DEADONMARRS – ‘FOR NOBODY”

QUEZZ RUTHLESS – “N**** SHOW US”

LAILA! – “LIKE THAT!”

DARK LO & TAY ROC – “ADAMS FAMILY”

MR. LUCCI – “REALITY CHECK”

PAYROLL GIOVANNI – “CASHOUT”