Fabolous – “Dope B-tch (Freestyle)” [VIDEO]

Fabolous drops his second set of visuals in three days with these lavish moving images for his “Dope B-tch” freestyle. The Brooklyn MC leaves the Bedford-Stuyvesant blocks that played the locale in the video for “B.I.T.E.,” in favor of a grandiose vacation in Cannes.

“Last summer I went on a search for a special woman. A sophisticated lady, a fly chick, a dope Itchbay. My first stop happened to be Cannes, France, niccceeeee,” said Fab in the opening sequence.

According to director Nigel D of Real Talk NY, the visual was an impromptu shoot. As far as we can tell, it’s just a day in the life of Loso, which apparently comes complete with fun in the sun, beautiful scenery, gorgeous winning and a luxurious speedboat.

Between the “Dope B-tch” freestyle, “Ready” featuring Chris Brown, and The Soul Tape 2, we’d say that Fabolous has given fans a lot of music to hold them over until he releases his highly anticipated Loso’s Way II. At the moment there’s no scheduled release date for the project.

Photo: YouTube