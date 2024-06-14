Subscribe
French Montana & Skilla Baby “Skyami,” Sauce Walka “5th Ward” & More | Daily Visuals 6.13.24

French Montana and Skilla Baby love their women extra thick and Sauce Walka heads back to the old neighborhood. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on June 13, 2024

HipHopWired Featured Video
French Montana Coke Boys

Source: press handout / FYI Brand Group

If we know anything about French Montana it’s that if there’s a gang of thick women congregating near a body of water, he’s probably somewhere close by and his latest music video all but confirms that theory as he and Skilla Baby enjoy some poolside fun.

In their visuals to “Skyami” French Montana and Skilla throw themselves a pool party and invite a team of stacked and thick women who don’t just enjoy the rappers company, but also their fellow bikini-clad female friends as they bump and grind on each other much to the rapper’s delight and give them a sneak peak of what can be done behind closed doors. Don’t invite your kids to a French Montana pool party cause they’re gonna have questions afterwards. Just sayin.’

Back in Houston Sauce Walka shows his hood some love while giving them some shine and in his clip to “5th Ward,” Sauce rolls through his old stomping grounds where he links up with his homies and gets poured up in the middle of the day.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Rah Swish, Sada Baby, and more.

FRENCH MONTANA & SKILLA BABY – “SKYAMI”

SAUCE WALKA – “5TH WARD”

RAH SWISH – “TESEHKI”

SADA BABY – “MIDNIGHT KLUB”

WANMOR – “ALONE WITH YOU”

LARRY JUNE – “DREAMS”

ANTHONE RAY – “TIME”

SHAAN TZY – “STILL HERSELF”

RELATED TAGS

Daily Visuals

