Diddy Suing Landlord For $2.5 Million

While Diddy is getting ready to ring in the New Year and provide his “safe rides” driving service for NYE party goers, he’s also become the latest celebrity in Hip-Hop to file a lawsuit.

Just in time for 2010, Puff is taking the landlord responsible for his Sean John flagship store to court.

According to a lawsuit filed by the operators of his Sean John clothing line, Christian Casey LLC, the landlord of the Fifth Avenue building in New York City where the store is located, is responsible for their recent poor sales.

The company claims that the landlord left sidewalk scaffolding in front of their operation causing their sales to decline 50%.

Puff’s Christian Casey LLC is suing for $2.5 million.

Ummm…did it ever occur to them that maybe people just don’t want to wear Sean John anymore?

Come on now, it’s 2010….Sean John?

We off that…..