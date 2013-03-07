Kendrick Lamar Calls MTV’s Hottest MCs List “Very Important For Hip-Hop” [VIDEO]

The brain trust behind the MTV’s Hottest MCs In The Game list has ruffled a lot of feathers in the Hip-Hop game.

Kanye West, A$AP Rocky, Drake and more have all had their opinions on their rank on the list, but one person who seems to appreciate the debate is sparked is the likely #1 artist on the list, Kendrick Lamar.

The good kid, m.A.A.d. city rapper caught up with Rap-Up TV on the set of the “Memories Back Then” video with T.I. and B.o.B. yesterday and gave hit feelings on the list, stating that it is needed to keep the genre competitive.

“It’s very important for hip-hop. I love that they have debates like that,” says K. Dot. “We need that. It’s competitive. Even though we doing these collaborations and stuff like that and we cool, at the same time, this is still rap. It’s still competitive and I’m trying to compete with everybody to be the best.”

The rapper who recently release a video for “Poetic Justice,” feels that the debate is what enriches the culture and will make rappers step up their game. “When people feel like they need to make their comments, I feel that’s needed,” he added. “You’re supposed to feel like you’re the best ’cause if you don’t, you gon’ get stepped on ’cause it’s a jungle out there.”

Check out the full video after the jump.

—

Photo: Rap-Up