Jay-Z Performed At Tom Brady’s Patriots Hall of Fame Induction Bash

The iconic MC opened the festivities with his hit "Public Service Announcement" from "The Black Album".

Published on June 17, 2024

40/40 Club Host Jay-Zs Exclusive After Party

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Jay-Z gave a surprise performance at a gala for NFL great Tom Brady, which drew some comments criticizing his appearance.

Jay-Z’s always been in association with the greats, and more proof of that occurred on Wednesday night at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts as the New England Patriots were inducting Tom Brady into their Hall of Fame. The superstar rapper opened up the proceedings, taking some of the crowd by surprise as he emerged from the smoke onstage and uttered the first line from his hit “Public Service Announcement” from The Black Album – “Allow me to reintroduce myself, my name is Hov!”

 

The song is a personal favorite of the renowned former quarterback, who would be introduced to the crowd before each Patriots home game to “PSA” as he ran out of the tunnel pumping his fist. Jay-Z’s performance was timed just as Brady was making his way into the VIP area in front of the stage. “Foxborough, make some noise!” Jay said to the crowd, with Young Guru on the turntables and sound boards behind him. “Put one hand in the air for the GOAT, Mr. Tom Brady tonight!” It was a good backdrop for Brady, whose number 12 would be retired by the Patriots never to be worn again in honor of his stellar 23-year career. Some online weren’t too happy seeing Jay-Z at the function, highlighting that the MC who tends to be low-key was not present at the numerous concerts honoring Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary last year.

Jay-Z and Tom Brady have enjoyed a friendly relationship throughout the years, as the seven-time Super Bowl champion has crossed paths with Jay-Z who has overseen the halftime show at the Super Bowl with Roc Nation as the entertainment strategist for the National Football League. The two have also been brought together by Michael Rubin, the CEO of Fanatics and a mutual friend on a few occasions, recently speaking to rookies at a luncheon held by the NFL and Fanatics in May. Jay-Z has also been in collaboration with Patriots owner Robert Kraft in the past.

