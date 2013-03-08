Kendrick Lamar Crowned MTV’s Hottest MC In The Game [VIDEO]

It’s official, Kendrick Lamar has topped MTV’s coveted Hottest MCs In The Game list. After an interesting week of debates, and rappers exposing their feelings, K-Dot emerged as the top rap star among his peers.

Announcing the news earlier tonight, the Hip-Hop experts debuted their final choice, not long after Lamar talked up the MTV staple. “It’s very important for hip-hop. I love that they have debates like that,” the 25-year-old told Rap-Up TV. “We need that. It’s competitive. Even though we doing these collaborations and stuff like that and we cool, at the same time, this is still rap. It’s still competitive and I’m trying to compete with everybody to be the best.”

Over in second place is 2 Chainz who beat out his “Duffle Bag Boy,” teammate, Lil Wayne, for the position. Rick Ross landed at No. 3, Nas at No. 4, and Drake at No. 5., while Kanye West, Big Sean, A$AP Rocky, Future, and Meek Mill, rounded out the bottom half.

Lamar seems like an obvious No. 1 selection, given his Hip-Hop takeover as of late. His debut, Good Kid M.a.a.d City, entered the charts at No.1, he caught the attention of Saturday Night Live, dropped a solid visual for “Poetic Justice,” and is generally liked by most Hip-Hop heads. But you can’t please everybody, so the line-up will likely continue arguments for which rapper should’ve been higher or lower.

Let the debates begin.

Congrats K-Dot.