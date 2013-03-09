Ghostface Killah & Adrian Younge Unveil Tracklist for Twelve Reasons To Die

With a just over 30 days until Twelve Reasons To Die is scheduled to release, Adrian Younge and Ghostface Killah heighten anticipation for their collaborative album by revealing its tracklist to the Internets. Standing at an aptly numbered 12 tracks, the listing suggests that the project won’t don any features from Tony Starks’ Wu-Tang Clan counterparts. Hard to believe, we know.

Thus far singles, “The Rise Of The Ghostface Killah” and “The Sure Shot (Parts One & Two),” have been circulating the blogosphere to much applause. Adrian Younge produced the album in its entirety, so fans can expect the piece of work to sonically expound on what you’ve previously heard.

Twelve Reasons To Die was initially scheduled to hit the streets last November, but after a host of delays it was given an April 16 release date. The LP will be available in multiple formats, followed the the comic book on May 29. Ghostface and Younge will also set out on a 49-city national tour that kicks off March 14 at SXSW in Austin TX, and will run through early June.

See the artwork and track list for the album below.

01. Beware Of The Stare

02. Rise Of The Black Suits

03. I Declare War

04. Blood On The Cobblestones

05. The Center Of Attraction

06. Enemies All Around Me

07. An Unexpected Call (The Set Up)

08. The Rise Of The Ghostface Killah

09. The Catastrophe

10. Murder Spree

11. The Sure Shot (Parts One & Two)

12. 12 Reasons To Die

—

Photo: MontReality