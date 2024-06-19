Wesley Snipes Clowns Marvel For Latest ‘Blade’ Setback

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s going on five years since Marvel Studios announced that Mahershala Ali would be starring as the “Day Walker” in their new MCU iteration of Blade. Since then, the project has seen numerous changes to it’s script, directors and producers. Wesley Snipes is here for it all.

According to Variety, the Blade project recently suffered another setback when the film’s director, Yann Demange (Lovecraft Country, White Boy Rick), walked away from the project while picking up a new screen writer in Eric Pearson (Thor: Ragnarok, Black Widow). With rumors that Mahershala Ali is growing frustrated to the point that he’s got one foot out the door of the project already, Wesley Snipes seems to be reveling in the turmoil of the vampire universe that he made pop with his original Blade franchise that he kicked off back in 1998.

Taking to X to give his two cents about Blade’s latest hiccup, Snipes wrote, “Blade, lordylordylordy… Folks still lookin for the secret sauce, ridin snowmobiles in traffic, kinda rough. Daywalkers make it look easy, don’t they?”

We’re not sure how the higher ups over at Marvel Studios will receive such shade from the OG Day Walker, but he’s not wrong.

Since it’s announcement, production on Blade has seen all kinds of hiccups over the past few years that’s left everyone involved frustrated with it’s progress (or lack there of), and it doesn’t seem like it’s going to be resolved anytime soon.

Still, Snipes might want to tread a bit lightly as it’s rumored that Marvel might want him back as Blade for a cameo in their highly-anticipated Avengers: Secret Wars film, which is said to feature every single actor who’s portrayed every Marvel superhero since, well, ever. Don’t shade yourself out a bag, homie.

Per Variety:

Marvel announced a “Blade” movie with Ali in July 2019. Bassam Tariq was the first director to join the project, although he exited in September 2022, roughly two months before the film was set to begin filming. Several screenwriters have also been announced through the years, from “Watchmen” scribe Stacy Osei-Kuffour to Michael Starrbury.

Variety reported last November that “Blade” had gone through at least five writers by that time. One person familiar with the script changes said the story at one point morphed into a narrative led by women and filled with life lessons. Speculation at the time said that Marvel was still looking to make the film but on a budget of less than $100 million.

Though there are rumors circulating that Marvel has met with Jordan Peele to possibly helm the project, nothing solid has been said as of yet. That being said, maybe Marvel should hire Wesley Snipes as a producer to help get Blade back on track. At this point what do they have to lose? Heck, even Stephen Dorff (the villain from the first Blade film) poked fun at Marvel for not being able to get their version of Blade up and running.

More from Variety:

“Marvel is used to me trashing them anyway,” Dorff told The Daily Beast last year. “How’s that PG ‘Blade’ movie going for you, that can’t get a director? [laughs] Because anybody who goes there is going to be laughed at by everyone, because we already did it and made it the best. There’s no [original ‘Blade’ director] Steve Norrington out there.”

That man hasn’t done anything of relevance since Blade in 1998 (no shots), and even he’s cutting ass on Marvel. That’s not a good look for the MCU, b. Just sayin’.

What do you think Marvel should do with their Blade project? Let us know in the comments section below.