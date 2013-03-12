Kendrick Lamar Tones Down “B-tch Don’t Kill My Vibe” For ESPN’s SportsNation [VIDEOS]

To say that Kendrick Lamar has been busy these days would be an understatement. Fresh off his MTV’s Hottest MC in The Game accolade, the Southern California rapper hit up ESPN’s SportsNation.

Lamar helped ESPN commemorate the launch of EA Sports’ Madden 25 Cover Vote show.

Rocking his burgundy TDE sweatshirt, K-Dot performed two tracks, the first of which was a cleaned up version of “B-tch Don’t Kill My Vibe.” Rather than the usual lyrics, the 25-year-old led the excited crowd in a “Girl Don’t Kill My Vibe,” chant.

After guests, Colin Kaepernick and Jerry Rice, came out, Lamar was commissioned to the stage once more, this time for “Poetic Justice.”

With a jam-packed schedule, and a nearly platinum debut album on the books, Lamar is showing no signs of slowing down. Up next he is set invade SXSW in Austin, Texas, with three shows scheduled for March 13, 15, and 16.

See his performances below.

