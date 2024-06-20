NIGO Previews His Upcoming Nike Air Force 3 Collab

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The Nike Air Force 1 is without a doubt Nike’s most recognizable and iconic silhouette, but can NIGO bring some hype and attention to their Air Force 3?

According to Hypebeast, the founder of A Bathing Ape (BAPE) stepped out in some unreleased Air Force 3s, and while no one knows when these will officially drop, don’t be surprised if they become must-have’s by the time they do. The bright colorway caught many eyes as NIGO walked out to close KENZO’s SS25 runway at Paris Fashion Week. Buzz has already started growing around the silhouette as it’s something new and original in a game that’s growing bored of the old and remixed.

Per Hypebeast:

It was first reported in April 2023 that NIGO and Nike had a collaborative shoe in the works. In November, NIGO was spotted in New York wearing a pair of Nike Air Force 3 Lows with mocha brown details, seemingly inspired by 1988’s Air Force 3 High “Escape.”

At Kenzo, NIGO rocked a totally different Nike Air Force 3 Low, albeit still with a retro-inspired design. Spotted by @stevenvictor, the crisp white shoes featured multi-colored panels – with shades of pink, yellow, green, red, purple and black – as well as a red Swoosh.

NIGO also reworked the tongue on the shoes, which reads “AIRFORCE” at the top, along with another logo that was partially concealed by the laces.

We’re not gonna lie, we’re low-key feeling these joints.

The NIGO x Nike Air Force 3s are expected to release some time this coming fall for a reasonable $160.

Will you be trying to cop a pair? Let us know in the comments section below.