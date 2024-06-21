Subscribe
Celebrity

Wait What? Well, Congrats! Nelly & Ashanti Have Been Married Since December

Published on June 21, 2024

HipHopWired Featured Video
US-ENTERTAINMENT-COMEDY-MARK TWAIN

Source: ROBERTO SCHMIDT / Getty

It feels like just a few months ago that Nelly and Ashanti announced their engagement along with Ashanti’s pregnancy—and that’s because it was, in fact, just a few months ago. The “Hot In Here” rapper and the “Rock Wit U” singer announced their engagement in April of this year, which is why some might find it surprising that the celebrity couple was actually married—in December of last year.

That’s right, documents obtained by PEOPLE show Nelly and Ashanti actually jumped the broom on Dec. 27, 2023.

Yeah—y’all got some ‘splaining to do.

Nah, it makes sense that the couple might have wanted to keep their marriage out of the public eye while it was happening. Even iconic R&B and rap artists have a right to privacy when they really need to exercise it. And considering that the 49-year-old and the 43-year-old first started dating in the early 2000s before breaking up in 2013 and rekindling that flame a full decade later, it would make sense if they just wanted to sit back and enjoy their union post-limelight.

Anyway, when Ashanti recently sat down for an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she still didn’t talk about her marriage that already happened, but she did discuss the “beautiful, intimate moment” when Nelly proposed to her, and she talked a lot about celebrating Mother’s Day for the first time.

From PEOPLE:

In May, Ashanti celebrated her first Mother’s Day as an expecting mother, sharing the festivities on Instagram. In the photos, she posed with Nelly and other family members cradling her bump and smiling.

“This Mother’s Day was so special,” Ashanti captioned the post. “Having our families together as we are about to embark on such an incredible journey was amazing. Wishing all of the amazing Moms and Moms to be a beautiful Mother’s Day…!!!! 😆😆😆😆❤️🙏🏽🥳 #grateful 🙏🏽🥰”

She added: “Yeah yeah I know I’m late… it was so much food I got distracted 🤣🤣 Ps… I only had 1 plate tho 🤣🤣👀”

 

Congratulations to Nelly and Ashanti on your marriage and your soon-to-come bundle of joy! We wish you continued happiness.

