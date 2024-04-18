Baby On Me: Ashanti & Nelly Announce Engagement & Pregnancy

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Ashanti and Nelly reunited back in 2023, rekindling a romance that began two decades prior just as their respective careers were in full swing. Now, the beautiful couple have announced some big news that was delivered in super cute fashion.

Ashanti, 43, spoke exclusively with ESSENCE to reveal that their pair are now engaged and are currently expecting their first child together. This will be baby number one for the songstress while Nelly, 49, has children from previous relationships along with two adopted children.

More from ESSENCE:

“This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope, and anticipation,” she says. “Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience.”

The news was accompanied by a video showing Ashanti prepping for a performance while her team, which includes an appearance from her mom and manager, Tina Douglas. When asked how much time she’ll need to prepare, the “Happy” singer appears from the stage curtains to let her team know she’ll need nine months while holding a testing kit from the Proov company.

In the article, it is revealed that Nelly and Ashanti are co-owners of Proov alongside its founder, Amy Beckley, PhD. Proov provides at-home tests for couples who wish to conceive. How cool is that?

It’s always dope to see Black love shine like this and we couldn’t be happier for the couple. Is this the greatest “spin the block” story of all time? Let us know in the comments if so.

Photo: Getty