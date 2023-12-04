Congrats!: Ashanti Is Pregnant, Irv Gotti Catches Strays On Twitter X

Congrats are in order since R&B crooner Ashanti is reportedly pregnant. We must also note that those devoted fans who patiently awaited all her thirst traps are definitely in their feelings now.
And before y’all even start—yes, her back on again boyfriend Nelly is the father.
US Weekly confirmed that the couple is expecting their first child together. While it will be a Ashanti’s first, Nelly has a son and daughter from a previously relationship.
We compiled some of the assorted, and mostly excited, reactions to the news in the gallery. And you already know that Irv Gotti is casting full clips of strays on these Internet streets thanks to his part commentary.
Congratulations to Ashanti and Nelly.
This story is developing.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
-
For The Ladies: 5 Queens Confidently Killing It In Hip-Hop
-
AT&T Dream In Black Celebrates 50 Years of Hip-Hop
-
The History You Never Knew About The Hip-Hop Hits You Love
-
Side By Side: 8 Unlikely Hip Hop Collaborations We Never Knew We Needed
-
Nardo Wick's Weed Carriers Knocked Out Fan Seeking Picture, X Is Appalled
-
Washed Crooner Aaron Hall Getting Dragged For All The Filth After Rape Accusation With Diddy
-
Add It To The List: Suge Knight Claims Diddy Put His Hands On A Female Assistant For Not Telling Him About Alleged Kid Cudi/Cassie Fling
-
8 Things We Learned From Aaron Hall's Vlad TV Interview