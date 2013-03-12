Big Boi & B.o.B – “Double Or Nothing” [VIDEO]

Big Boi and fellow Atlanta native, B.o.B. get together on this new track called “Double Or Nothing.” The duo join forces for the upcoming video game, Army of TWO™ The Devil’s Cartel, for which this record serves as the official theme song.

Although the game is not out yet, hardcore gamers can download the demo currently available for XBox Live and Playstation Network users here. You can even play the video game here as Bobby Ray or Daddy Fat Sax as special characters.

It wasn’t too long ago that B.o.B released his ninth mixtape titled F**k ‘Em We Ball, that featured many of his Grand Hustle family. With his upcoming, yet still untitled project in tow we’re curious to see what he does next.

The video clip features the two in both real life mode and game mode. The ATLiens gear up for war and even save some hostages along the way. The combination of Hip-Hop and gaming makes for an interesting and well done visual. The comparisons of B.o.B. to a young Andre 3000 won’t stop, but until an actual Outkast project is done this is the best one can hope for.

Check out the video for “Double Or Nothing” down below.

—

Photo: YouTube