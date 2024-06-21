Subscribe
News

Kendrick Lamar Video Set Beefs Up Security For Weekend Shoot

Kendrick Lamar is reportedly filming a video in Compton, Calif. this coming weekend and security has been beefed up.

Published on June 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE

The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch

Kendrick Lamar, currently Hip-Hop’s king of the cultural mountain, is having one incredible week after his widely celebrated Juneteenth concert in Inglewood which capped the official crowning of him being the people’s champ. This weekend, Kendrick Lamar is reportedly filming a video and it appears that while the beef with Drake is supposedly finished, security measures have been improved just in case.

TMZ got the inside scoop that Kendrick Lamar’s team is beefing up security for a weekend video shoot for what many online presume to be for K-Dot’s blistering “Not Like Us” track. The outlet learned via inside sources that the video is being filmed in Kendrick Lamar’s hometown of Compton and that all proper permits and the like were filed.

More from TMZ:

For security reasons, our sources won’t say how many deputies have been tapped for the gig — which is set to take place all over Compton. However, we have been told that Kendrick’s production company is paying around $120 an hour to have them on hand.

While law enforcement sources tell us the police are aware of Kendrick’s recent beef with nemesis Drake, we’re told no known threats have surfaced at this time.

As it stands, it just looks like a sensible choice considering Drake, who may have moved on, might have overzealous fans hoping to prove themselves.

Further, the beef between Drizzy and Kendrick Lamar took some dark turns so feelings might be sore on both sides in all fairness. That said, it looks like the West Coast is too deep to be concerned with such matters.

Photo: Getty

RELATED TAGS

Compton drake Kendrick Lamar video shoot

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
Dr. Velasquez
News

Popular Reggaeton Artist Dr. Velásquez Murdered In Colombia Home

Quavo
News

Vado ft. Benny The Butcher “Gotta Wait,” Quavo “Clear The Smoke” & More | Daily Visuals 5.28.24

Drake
News

Drake “Responds” To Kendrick Lamar’s Diss “Euphoria” In Drake Fashion

Jayda Cheaves 1st Party Of The Year
News

Bankroll Freddie Found Guilty Of Multiple Gun & Drug Charges

Avengers: Endgame poster
News

‘Avengers’ Director Feels Marvel Films Are Flopping Due To Handheld Technology

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 21, 2024
News

Kanye West Says ‘Vultures 2’ Will Feature Posthumous Takeoff Verse

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere - Inside
News

Travis Scott’s Jordan “Jumpman Jack” To Drop At The End Of The Month

Rick Ross Champagne Moments video
News

Rick Ross Drops New Video For “Champagne Moments” Drake Diss

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close