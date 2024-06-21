Subscribe
When To Watch Sha’Carri Richardson At The U.S. Track & Field Olympic Trials

Sha'Carri Richardson has perhaps the most compelling storyline at this weekend's U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials in Oregon.

Published on June 21, 2024

2024 Prefontaine Classic

Sha’Carri Richardson, the world’s defending women’s 100 meters champion, will make her bid to make the women’s U.S. Olympics Track and Field team this weekend. All eyes will undoubtedly be on Sha’Carri Richardson after she was denied the opportunity to sprint for gold in 2021.

As reported by NBC News, Sha’Carri Richardson, 24, comes into this weekend’s U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Ore. as a heavy favorite after posting the top qualifying time entering the 100s at 10.65 seconds.

Richardson is hoping to qualify for the 2024 Paris Games after being suspended for one month after the Olympic trials after testing positive for THC which kept her from competing in the Tokyo Games. If she qualifies, it will be Richardson’s first Olympics appearance.

More from NBC News:

In the women’s 100-meter event, Richardson is aiming to set her own records and conquer her Olympic dream after she missed out on competing in the 2020 Tokyo Games after a positive test for cannabis.

….

Richardson ran her fastest 100-meter time at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, in August. Her 10.65 was just off the 10.49-second world record U.S. star Florence Griffith-Joyner set in 1988.

There will be four heats in the 100s’ preliminary round, of which Richardson will be in the fourth heat. The top six sprinters in each of the quartet of heats, and the top three fastest to cross the finish line will advance to the semifinals.

As all eyes will certainly be on her, Sha’Carri Richardson will take to the track for the women’s 100 at 8:53 ET/5:53 PT. The semifinals will take place on Saturday (June 22) at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT.

NBA, USA Network, and Peacock will air particular portions of the trials. Check your local listings.

Photo: Getty

