Sha’Carri Richardson Wins World Championships 100m, Sets Record #ShaCarriRichardson

Sha’Carri Richardson took to the track Monday (August 21) at the World Athletic Championships with the odds stacked against her and everyone seemingly counting her out. The Dallas native shocked everyone but herself by not only winning the gold medal in the 100-meter race but also setting a championship record in the process.

As NBC Sports reported, Sha’Carri Richardson, 23, faced off against favorites Jamaicans Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, in her first world championship race. The pressure she undoubtedly endured was hardly present as a focused but loose Richardson was the first one to take the field and enter her outside lane.

As the commentators kept hammering home, Richardson needed to have an almost perfect start to have a chance. Even with everything going as planned, it was clear from the commentary that Jackson or Fraser-Pryce were the expected winners as the Jamaican team is typically dominant in this event.

History and records aside, Richardson beat the field, coming in at 10.65 seconds. Jackson earned a silver medal with a time of 10.72, and Fraser-Pryce won bronze with a time of 10.77. With this win, Richardson is the world’s fastest woman on the track and field scene.

After crossing the finish line, Richardson reacted in disbelief and appeared to be in shock. When the moment was confirmed on overheard screens and on the track, Richardson finally allowed herself to take an American flag, draped herself in the flag and celebrated with glee.

The epic win comes two years after Richardson was hit with a positive marijuana test disqualification for her Olympic Trials 100m win. From there, it was a slow climb back into the good graces of the track and field community but Richardson doesn’t seem to desire the world’s adoration after betting on herself. In her post-race commentary, Richardson once again repeated that she isn’t racing for the world’s approval and that the support of her family is all she needs.

Amen to that.

Congratulations to Sha’Carri Richardson on the big win. Keep scrolling to watch the race and read reactions from X, formerly known as Twitter.

Photo: Getty