Ralph Lauren Launches Olympics Collection, Campaign Features USA Team

Proudly made in American factories.

Published on June 23, 2024

Source: RALPH LAUREN / Ralph Lauren

Just because you can’t make it to Paris doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate the wins in style. Ralph Lauren has launched their 2024 Olympics collection.

Source: RALPH LAUREN / Ralph Lauren

As reported by Variety Magazine the house that Ralph built is is returning as the Official Outfitter of Team USA. For the 2024 edition the brand focused on telling a captivating narrative of how heritage and sport come together. As expected the collection is rich with sporty graphics, color-blocking, stars, and stripes all in the country’s signature colors of red, white and blue. Included in the drop are all the ceremonial uniform garments and matching accessories. Also available are pieces inspired by the games including a reinterpretation of RL’s iconic flag sweater with the Olympic rings below it.

This campaign features Olympians from various sports including Jagger Eaton (Skateboarding), Jeffrey Louis (Breaking), Shilese Jones (Gymnastics), Jessica Long (Para Swimming) and Roderick Townsend (Para Track & Field). The brand expressed their enthusiasm about the collection in a formal statement. “Ralph Lauren is profoundly honored to define the look of the American delegation as they represent our country in one of the world’s most celebrated and storied events” said Chief Branding and Innovation Officer David Lauren. “For nearly 60 years, Ralph Lauren has been a pioneer at the intersection of style and sport—the vibrancy, passion and self-expression in sport has been a central touchpoint of inspiration for our brand since the very beginning of the iconic Polo brand in 1967.”

The Ralph Lauren Team USA Olympics collection is available now and can be shopped here. 

