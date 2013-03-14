Young Guru Previews Kendrick Lamar’s “B-tch Don’t Kill My Vibe” Remix ft. Jay-Z [VIDEO]

The Internets, and any Hip-Hop fan with a pulse, needs the official version of this, stat! While at SXSW, Young Guru previewed Kendrick Lamar’s “B-tch Don’t Kill My Vibe (Remix)” which features some rapper by the name of Jay-Z.

Besides Mr. Carter, the update feautures all new verses from Kendrick. “Up in the clouds, me and my spouse/Rumors on the ground getting too loud, we turn them sh-t’s down/Can’t hear myself think, turbulence sh-t almost spilled my drink, in the res’ with a mink/running through that Itchbay like it’s my house all up in the hall like a mall, told you motherf-ckers all I do is ball,” spits Hov.

But with K. Dot launching into his second verse with a line like, “Between you and me turn eulogies to urinals, ni–as pissed off,” you’d be a fool to think he got murdered on his own sh-t.

Watch Young Guru, with Just Blaze to his left, premiere the new cut in the clip below.

[Spotted at HHNM]

—

Photo: Vimeo