7 Moments In Joe Budden’s Life He Probably Wishes He Could Have Back

Joe Budden’s career has been all over the place. The New Jersey rapper has had his ups (“Pump It Up”). He’s has his downs (living that shelf life on Def Jam).

He’s had his crowning achievements (have you seen Tahiry’s azz, seriously?). He’s had setbacks (the summer lost to Molly). He’s even had damn right head scratching moments (#neverforget the icepack). Right now, Budden might be in his best space in a minute. He’s rocking out with a new crew, Slaughterhouse, and making good music. He’s in a new relationship which seems a bit healthier than the last few. He’s on one of the rachetest most watched shows on television. Hey, he’s even avenging fades. Still, like all of us, we are sure there are several life choices Budden wouldn’t mind changing.

Here are seven moments from Joe Budden’s life and career we are sure he’d love to get a do over on…

—

Photo: Chad Griffith

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »