Producer Shawty Redd Turns Himself In After Homicide

Hip-Hop producer Shawty Redd has turned himself into authorities after killing a man on New Years day in Henry County, Georgia.

According to reports, Shawty Redd got into an argument with another man at his residence and feared for his life when the victim was shot and killed.

Currently no bond has been issued for Shawty Redd, whose real name is Demetrius Stewart, as he awaits for arraignment.

Shawty Redd has produced numerous hits for Young Jeezy, Gucci Mane, 8 Ball & MJG and was responsible for Snoop Dogg’s hit “Sexual Eruption/ Sensual Seduction.”

Hip-Hop Wired will keep you posted as the story develops.

