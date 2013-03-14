Future ft. Casino – “Keep On Shinin” [VIDEO]

The king of hooks and auto-tune, Future Vandross, links up with his “Karate Chop” collaborator, Casino for “Keep On Shinin.”

The leader of the Free Bandz movement takes his talents to the famous “Pin Ups” strip club in Atlanta, GA. This simple video features Future turning it up in the gentlemen’s club while some of the establishment’s best..er, talent do their best entertaining.

This song was originally featured on the hard-hitting FBG: The Movie mixtape which dropped earlier this year. That tape feature the up and coming Free Band Gang members as well as the chart topper “Love Me” with Lil Wayne and Drake as well as the aforementioned “Karate Chop.”

Currently, Nayvadius Wilburn Cash is working on his Pluto follow-up album Future Hendrix. The member of the MTV”s 2013 Hottest MCs In The Game list has said in numerous interviews that the new album will be much more R&B driven in the vein of songs like “Neva End” and “Turn On The Lights.”

Until that drops, get the FBG: The Movie tape right here and then check out the video for “Keep On Shinin.” Don’t go blind.

—

Photo: Trill HD