Ludacris Gives Surprise, Free Performance After Milwaukee Concert Is Canceled

This past Saturday (June 22), Ludacris had a scheduled concert in Milwaukee canceled due to bad weather conditions, but being the man that he is, Luda decided to give an impromptu performance at a local market, and we love him for it.

With his team in tow and a huge portable Bluetooth speaker on his person, Ludacris headed down to the 3rd St. Market Hall and surprised shoppers with a free concert that he was more than happy to bestow upon them. With a mic in his hand Luda had everyone in attendance rapping along to “Move B*tch” while they pulled out their camera phones and recorded the memorable moment that they were lucky enough to be a part of.

Taking to Instagram to post the video of his performance, Luda explained the situation writing, “My Show In Milwaukee Got Cancelled Last Night Due To Rain & Thunderstorms But I DEFINITELY Wasn’t Leaving The City Without Touching The People. Shouts to @stevedastoner4149 for the #freeconcert inspiration.”

We’re not sure how many songs he performed, or if this was just a quick one-shot drive-by, but regardless, it was still hella dope. And we’re sure everyone who was there left feeling happy about what they just witnessed.

Check out Ludacris’ free concert below, and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.