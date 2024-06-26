Gunna “Back In The A,” Tha Dogg Pound “Imma Dogg” & More | Daily Visuals 6.25.24

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a year and change since Gunna was released from jail after taking a plea deal to regain his freedom and while some fans are still split on whether or not to shun him for “snitching,” Gunna still has a strong support system in his day-ones who’ll ride with him till the end.

In his latest visuals to “Back In The A,” it’s more than apparent that Gunna’s still got a lot of love in his hometown (unlike Tekashi 6ix9ine) as he cruises through his city with his people in tow and shows he’s still good in many parts of the ATL.

Back in LA, Tha Dogg Pound keep on churning out new work for the OG’s of the game and in their clip to “Imma Dogg,” Daz Dillinger and Kurupt hit the streets of the city of angels in a lowrider before posting up at a construction site for no apparent reason. Maybe they’re getting ready to bury some bodies in there Jimmy Hoffa style.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from GloRilla, Quincy, and more.

GUNNA – “BACK IN THE A”

THA DOGG POUND – “IMMA DOGG”

QUINCY – “ON YOUR TIME”

GLORILLA – “TGIF”

RICH CAY – “NO FAKING”

BAY SWAG – “WORLDWIDE SNIPER”

ICEWEAR VEZZO & PEEZY – “AIIGHT”

TEE GRIZZLEY – “ROBBERY 7”

ASAKE & CENTRAL CEE – “WAVE”