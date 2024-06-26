Subscribe
News

Gunna “Back In The A,” Tha Dogg Pound “Imma Dogg” & More | Daily Visuals 6.25.24

Gunna returns to Atlanta and Tha Dogg Pound roll through LA. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on June 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE

It’s been a year and change since Gunna was released from jail after taking a plea deal to regain his freedom and while some fans are still split on whether or not to shun him for “snitching,” Gunna still has a strong support system in his day-ones who’ll ride with him till the end.

In his latest visuals to “Back In The A,” it’s more than apparent that Gunna’s still got a lot of love in his hometown (unlike Tekashi 6ix9ine) as he cruises through his city with his people in tow and shows he’s still good in many parts of the ATL.

Back in LA, Tha Dogg Pound keep on churning out new work for the OG’s of the game and in their clip to “Imma Dogg,” Daz Dillinger and Kurupt hit the streets of the city of angels in a lowrider before posting up at a construction site for no apparent reason. Maybe they’re getting ready to bury some bodies in there Jimmy Hoffa style.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from GloRilla, Quincy, and more.

GUNNA – “BACK IN THE A”

THA DOGG POUND – “IMMA DOGG”

QUINCY – “ON YOUR TIME”

GLORILLA – “TGIF”

RICH CAY – “NO FAKING”

BAY SWAG – “WORLDWIDE SNIPER”

ICEWEAR VEZZO & PEEZY – “AIIGHT”

TEE GRIZZLEY – “ROBBERY 7”

ASAKE & CENTRAL CEE – “WAVE”

RELATED TAGS

Daily Visuals

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
Dr. Velasquez
News

Popular Reggaeton Artist Dr. Velásquez Murdered In Colombia Home

Quavo
News

Vado ft. Benny The Butcher “Gotta Wait,” Quavo “Clear The Smoke” & More | Daily Visuals 5.28.24

Drake
News

Drake “Responds” To Kendrick Lamar’s Diss “Euphoria” In Drake Fashion

Jayda Cheaves 1st Party Of The Year
News

Bankroll Freddie Found Guilty Of Multiple Gun & Drug Charges

Avengers: Endgame poster
News

‘Avengers’ Director Feels Marvel Films Are Flopping Due To Handheld Technology

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 21, 2024
News

Kanye West Says ‘Vultures 2’ Will Feature Posthumous Takeoff Verse

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere - Inside
News

Travis Scott’s Jordan “Jumpman Jack” To Drop At The End Of The Month

Rick Ross Champagne Moments video
News

Rick Ross Drops New Video For “Champagne Moments” Drake Diss

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close