will.i.am. ft. Justin Bieber – “#thatPOWER” [LISTEN]

Former front man of the Black Eyed Peas, will.i.am., is pulling out all of the stops for his upcoming album, #willpower. This time, he taps on Justin Bieber to provide the hook for his latest single, “#thatPOWER.”

After recruiting Britney Spears for his chart topping lead single, “Scream & Shout,” and grabbing Hit-boy, Diddy, Lil Wayne & Waka Flocka Flame for the remix; Will continues to roll.

The Believe singer croons on this thumping house-inspired record with that was premiered by UK’s Capital FM. The Biebs has been havign a rough couple of days since his birthday including a paparazzi spaz-out that had him looking like a Caucasian Tupac Shakur.

None of that is neither here nor there, so get a listen to Will and The Bieb’s new collaboration after the jump and be on the look out for #willpower dropping next month.

Photo: yFrog