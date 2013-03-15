A$AP Rocky Tells L’Uomo Vogue He’s The Future Of Hip-Hop [PHOTOS]

A$AP Rocky doesn’t lack for confidence. The Harlem rapper recently featured on the cover of men’s high fashion magazine L’Uomo Vogue and told the publication that he is the future of the Hip-Hop genre.

For the mag’s shoot, the “Goldie” rapper donned fine Italian wears, and afterwards discussed topics like his taste for Fifth Avenue fashion and making sure his proper debut album, Long.Live.A$AP, wasn’t a glorified rehash of his Live.Love.A$AP mixtape. Dat PMF also made a hefty about his positioning when it comes to these current rap stars.

“See, I love rap from the 90s, like Wu- Tang Clan or Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, and I honor all the pioneers of the genre who came before me. I think that, in a certain sense, we’re experiencing something similar to that period. But if the first half of the nineties was called the ‘Golden Age’, I want this period to be remembered as the ‘Platinum Age’ or ‘Diamond Age’. Currently, there’s a new artist movement that’s rewriting the rules of hip hop and I’m their leader, king, and emperor, that’s for sure. I’m the future of this genre”.

Now Rocky did land at No. 8 on MTV’s Hottest MCs in the Game list. But, fellow “rookie” Kendrick Lamar, who appears on a pair of Rocky cuts (“F-ckin’ Problems,” “1Train” is who ended up nabbing the top spot.

Photos: Francesco Carrozzini

Photos: Francesco Carrozzini

