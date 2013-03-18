CLOSE
Beyoncé – “Bow Down / I Been On” [LISTEN]

Beyoncé as a rapper? It was inevitable. Hova’s spouse drops a cut called “Bow Down / I Been On” that finds her declaring her H-Town pride and talking ish.

The first part of the song finds the “Put A Ring On It” singer in R&B mode with a hint of ruggedness as she declares “Bow down b-tches.” Then at the 1:30 mark, the beat switches up and she starts spittin’, with her vocals altered into a deeper voice. “I been on, tell me who gon’ take me off,” she raps over haunting vocal wails and a chop and screwed groove. The first part of the song is produced by Hit-Boy while the latter portion is handled by Timbaland, Polow Da Don and Sonny Digital. Also, The-Dream is involved someway somehow.

The kicker is Beyoncé keeps talking at the song’s conclusion, giving shout outs to Willie D and the Geto Boys and UGK and Pimp C. What, you forgot she’s from Houston? Does this mean we can get Bun B and Scarface on the remix?

Recently, Michelle Obama tapped Bey to perform at her 50th birthday party. We’re guessing this might not be on the playlist. Listen to “Bow Down / I Been On” and tell us what you think of MC Beyoncé in the comments.

