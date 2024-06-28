Subscribe
No Xbox Series X Required: Xbox Gaming App Coming To Some Amazon Fire TV Devices

It looks like Xbox is fully embracing a console-less future.

Published on June 28, 2024

Xbox Gaming App Coming To Select Amazon Fire TV Devices

Source: Xbox / Xbox Gaming x Amazon Fire TV

Amazon Fire TV devices got a significant boost thanks to Xbox Gaming.

Xbox is on a mission to get into homes everywhere, and you won’t need to purchase an Xbox Series X or Series S console to accomplish that goal.

Thursday, Xbox announced its new partnership with Amazon to bring its Xbox Gaming App to select Fire TV devices.

Beginning in July, Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) will go live on Amazon’s Fire TV 4K Max ($59.99) and Fire TV Stick 4K ($49.99) through the Xbox Gaming app. This will give users access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate ($16.99) and instant access to a massive library of games and the latest games like Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, Starfield, and Forza Horizon 5.

To begin playing, you need only a Bluetooth wireless controller like the Xbox Wireless Controller, Xbox Adaptive Controller, PlayStation DualSense, or DualShock 4.

Xbox Is Offering Gamers Options

“We’re committed to making it easy for customers to access their favorite entertainment experiences with Fire TV,” said Fire TV and Alexa vice president Daniel Rausch. “We’re excited to work with Microsoft to bring the Xbox app to select Fire TV devices so customers can enjoy a vast library of high-quality games, allowing them to play amazing titles without the need for a console. Now customers have even more ways to play the games they love, wherever they are, with just a compatible Fire TV Stick, Bluetooth controller, and Game Pass Ultimate membership.”

“The expansion of Xbox gaming to Fire TV devices offers players another option for enjoying their favorite games using devices they already own. For those who don’t own an Xbox console, this provides an affordable and convenient way to get started. With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, there’s something for every type of player. We look forward to having more people join the Xbox gaming community,” Xbox Experiences and Platforms Engineering corporate vice president Ashley McKissick adds.

