Justin Timberlake Up For Role In Annie Remake?

Have you have enough of Justin Timberlake yet? Too bad, because the “Suit & Tie” singer is up for a role in the big screen remake of Annie being produced by Jay-Z and Will Smith.

Page Six reports that Timberlake is being considered to star as Daddy Warbucks who adopts the little orphan Annie. The titular character is now being played by 9-year-old Oscar nominated actress Quvenzhané Wallis of Beasts of the Southern Wild fame.

Annie’s director, Will Gluck, worked with Timberlake previously on the film Friends With Benefits. The already has roles in upcoming films by the Coen Brothers (Inside Llewyn Davis) and Ben Affleck film (Runner, Runner). However, a Sony rep denied JT’s involvement in Annie.

Smith’s daughter, Willow Smith, was originally set to play Annie but pulled out of the role. According to her father, the move was to focus on family (besides Willow saying she just wanted to be 12 years old). Jay-Z will be scoring the long in the works project.

As for Timberlake, the Pop crooner’s new album, The 20/20 Experience, is in stores today. He will be busy this summer as he will be going out on the “Legends of the Summer” tour with Hova. The month long tour kicks off July 17 in Toronto at the Rogers Centre and hits cities like New York (Yankee Stadium) and Los Angeles (The Rose Bowl) before concluding at SunLife Stadium in Miami on August 16.

Photo: Pacific Coast News