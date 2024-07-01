Subscribe
Diddy Combs Day Canceled By Miami Beach

Don't worry though, the beaches will remain open on that day...

Published on July 1, 2024

Just weeks after it was reported that Diddy returned to keys to New York to the offices of Mayor Eric Adams, it’s now being reported that Miami wants nothing to do with the embattled music mogul either as they’re canceling the one day they dedicated to the Bad Boy founder.

According to TMZ, the Miami Beach Commission has made the decision to cancel their annual “Sean Diddy Combs Day,” which has apparently been a thing since it was bestowed on him in 2016. (Who knew?) The Miami Beach Commission becomes the latest institution to publicly cut ties with Diddy as Howard University, Revolt, Capital Preparatory Schools and a few others have done the same since the video of Diddy assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Cassie, came to light.

TMZ reports:

In fact, Diddy received the proclamation in October 2016 … just 7 months after he was caught on surveillance video assaulting ex-GF inside an L.A. hotel. Of course, the general public — and certainly not the City of Miami Beach — knew that had happened until the video came out this year.

According to the Miami Herald, the MBC made the final decision this past Wednesday without any debate.

Miami Beach has long been Diddy’s home … his properties on Star Island were raided back in March and he’s since been spotted out and about.

Real talk, we didn’t even know Diddy had so many multi-city accolades until they began rescinding them after learning he was in fact a trash human being, allegedly.

What do y’all think about Miami canceling “Sean Diddy Combs Day”? Did y’all know that was a thing? Let us know in the comments section below.

