Subscribe
Celebrity

Kanye West Sued By Former Employees, Say They Were Called “New Slaves”

The former employees want to be paid for their work and emotional distress they experienced...

Published on July 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
Prototypes: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2025

Source: Lyvans Boolaky / Getty

Another day another case for Kanye West as the “MAGA” rapper has just been slapped with a brand new lawsuit which accuses him and his former chief of staff Milo Yiannopoulos of some pretty wild stuff.

According to TMZ, former employees of Kanye West have filed a suit against the Donda rapper and Milo Yiannopoulos, claiming that they were subjected to a horrible work environment, which “forced labor and cruel inhuman, or degrading treatment.” In the suit they claim that not only were they referred to as “new slaves” but Yeezy’s wife, Bianca Censori, also sent porn to staff members which were accessible by minors.

Sounds like the kind of place hardcore MAGA enthusiasts would love to work in actually.

TMZ reports:

It all started in the Spring of 2024 when Ye decided to launch the YZYVSN streaming service app to rival Tidal, Spotify and Apple Music. The suit says Ye wanted to avoid paying those companies to promote his new albums, “Vultures” and “Vultures 2.”

So, he and Milo allegedly hired an international developer group comprised of several Black members, which also included underage teens as young as 14.

The docs say the employees mostly worked remotely, staying in constant communication with Ye, Milo and their team by using digital and online communication applications such as Discord, Zoom and Slack.

In April 2024, the docs say, Milo promised to pay $120,000 to the developer group after they completed the app if they agreed to the work conditions and didn’t complain.

While that sounded good and all, things apparently went left after everyone was forced to sign non-disclosure agreements under the threat of termination if they didn’t. Younger workers had to sign on as “volunteers” if they wanted to keep their jobs. Once they complied, the ugliness came out courtesy of Yeezy’s white management team.

In group chats, the Caucasian managers used harassing language toward the underlings in regards to their age, race, gender, sexual orientation and national origin. Some team members were called “slaves” while others were referred to as “new slaves.”The docs say Milo once sent a chat message with a Black/brown skin emoji to an African American team member, while calling a younger worker a school shooter. The employees were also bullied into working long hours through the night without pay or sleep.Then, in late April, Ye announced he was launching an adult film biz called “Yeezy Porn,” with his wife Bianca sending one worker a file-sharing link containing hardcore sexual activity, according to the docs. The minors were not shielded from viewing the smut videos as they developed Ye’s porn app. Bianca is not named as a defendant.

Ultimately, the team was able to finish an app and handed it over to Ye on May 1 of this year. Unfortunately, they weren’t paid what they were owed, which led to the lawsuit at hand.

The workers are seeking damages for unpaid wages and overtime pay, and of course, emotional distress.

Don’t be surprised if Kanye and Milo settle this one out of court.

What do y’all think of this latest lawsuit against Kanye West? Let us know in the comments section below.

RELATED TAGS

Kanye West

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
Dr. Velasquez
News

Popular Reggaeton Artist Dr. Velásquez Murdered In Colombia Home

Quavo
News

Vado ft. Benny The Butcher “Gotta Wait,” Quavo “Clear The Smoke” & More | Daily Visuals 5.28.24

Drake
News

Drake “Responds” To Kendrick Lamar’s Diss “Euphoria” In Drake Fashion

Jayda Cheaves 1st Party Of The Year
News

Bankroll Freddie Found Guilty Of Multiple Gun & Drug Charges

Avengers: Endgame poster
News

‘Avengers’ Director Feels Marvel Films Are Flopping Due To Handheld Technology

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 21, 2024
News

Kanye West Says ‘Vultures 2’ Will Feature Posthumous Takeoff Verse

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere - Inside
News

Travis Scott’s Jordan “Jumpman Jack” To Drop At The End Of The Month

Rick Ross Champagne Moments video
News

Rick Ross Drops New Video For “Champagne Moments” Drake Diss

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close