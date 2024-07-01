Subscribe
Killer Mike Wins Album Of The Year At 2024 BET Awards

Killer Mike is having the year of his career thus far...

Published on July 1, 2024

2024 BET Awards - Show

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

2024 is proving to be the year of Killer Mike as the OG from the A continues to rack up awards to take home and stuff in his display case.

Just a week after receiving the inaugural Rico Wade Game Changer Award, Killer Mike got another big win last night when he took home Album of the Year honors at last night’s BET Awards. Edging out the likes of Gunna’s a Gift & a Curse, 21 Savage’s American Dream, Drake’s For All the Dogs (Scary Hours Edition) and Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2, Killer Mike’s Michael continues to keep Mike’s trophy case busy as it garnered him the biggest award of the night.

Taking to the stage to thank his day-ones and the Black community specifically saying, “Thank you for seeing me Black people. Thank you for believing in me Black people. Thank you for honoring me in this way.”

He even touched on his post-Grammy awards arrest saying, “Technically, I was not supposed to be here. I was put in handcuffs and I was marched out of this building, but I want to tell you look at God ’cause I’m back, baby, I’m back and I’m winning.”

Mike is winning indeed, and we couldn’t be happier for him.

Check out Killer Mike accept his Album of the Year Award at the 2024 BET Awards below, and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Killer Mike

