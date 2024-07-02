Subscribe
Diddy Dropped By Law Firm Upon Lady Gaga’s Request, Allegedly

Which has represented him for the last two decades.

Published on July 2, 2024

Diddy has yet another legal issue to deal with. It is alleged that a law firm has stopped representing him at the request of Lady Gaga.

As spotted on News Nation Now, the media mogul has had another door close on him. Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks has formally dismissed him as a client. While this is not the first business to sever ties with the Bad Boy Entertainment founder, an unidentified source tells the website that this decision was made at the behest of Lady Gaga. If the firm refused she threatened to walk. “Lady Gaga said she was leaving if they didn’t drop Diddy. And she’s too big to lose,” their insider claims.

Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks has represented Diddy for almost two decades. Over the years the “I’ll Be Missing You” MC built a personal relationship with co-founder Allen Grubman as News Nation Now states the two would hang out on the weekend while at the Hamptons. According to their website, GSM&S has represented the likes of LeBron James, Robert Dinero, U2, Bette Midler and Elton John.

Recently, Diddy has kept an even lower profile with the removal of all of his content on his verified Instagram feed. Additionally, all of his professional ties on his IMBD page have also been scrubbed and only lists Combs Global with one employee. Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks have yet to respond for comment.

