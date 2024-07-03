Subscribe
News

Lupe Fiasco “No. 1 Headband,” SiR & Anderson.Paak “Poetry In Motion” & More | Daily Visuals 7.2.24

Lupe Fiasco goe for a Sunday drive with a stunning young woman and SiR and Anderson .Paak link up on the West Coast. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on July 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-RAP-ANNIVERSARY

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Just a few days ago Lupe Fiasco returned to the rap game with his 9th studio LP in Samurai and though his day-one fans know the man is still a problem, Lupe is out to remind everyone else that he’s pen is still as sharp as ever.

For his new black-and-white visuals to “No. 1 Headband,” (Afro Samurai reference) Lupe takes to the street in a drop top Porsche with a tall attractive young woman by his side to cruise the streets before pulling over to spit his rhymes because rapping and driving at the same time can at times be dangerous. Just sayin.’

On the R&B tip, SiR and Anderson .Paak prove to be a formidable duo and for their clip to “Poetry In Motion” the two artists hit up the studio to lay down their melodies and ultimately hit the Vegas strip for a little late night partying. All work and no play, right?

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from JR Writer featuring .38 Spesh, Dyce Peso and Cash Cow, and more.

LUPE FIASCO – “NO. 1 HEADBAND”

SIR & ANDERSON .PAAK – “POETRY IN MOTION”

JR WRITER FT. .38 SPESH – “NOTHING MEANS NOTHING”

DYCE PAYSO & CASH COW – “GO BACK HOME”

FLO MILLI – “GOT THE JUICE”

WILLIAM SLAUGHTER – “GOOD”

ALBEE AL & ARSONAL DA REBEL – “SHOTS TO HIS FACE”

RICO SANTINO – “OUT THE WAY”

RELATED TAGS

Daily Visuals

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
Dr. Velasquez
News

Popular Reggaeton Artist Dr. Velásquez Murdered In Colombia Home

Quavo
News

Vado ft. Benny The Butcher “Gotta Wait,” Quavo “Clear The Smoke” & More | Daily Visuals 5.28.24

Drake
News

Drake “Responds” To Kendrick Lamar’s Diss “Euphoria” In Drake Fashion

Jayda Cheaves 1st Party Of The Year
News

Bankroll Freddie Found Guilty Of Multiple Gun & Drug Charges

Avengers: Endgame poster
News

‘Avengers’ Director Feels Marvel Films Are Flopping Due To Handheld Technology

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 21, 2024
News

Kanye West Says ‘Vultures 2’ Will Feature Posthumous Takeoff Verse

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere - Inside
News

Travis Scott’s Jordan “Jumpman Jack” To Drop At The End Of The Month

Rick Ross Champagne Moments video
News

Rick Ross Drops New Video For “Champagne Moments” Drake Diss

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close