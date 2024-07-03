Lupe Fiasco “No. 1 Headband,” SiR & Anderson.Paak “Poetry In Motion” & More | Daily Visuals 7.2.24

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Just a few days ago Lupe Fiasco returned to the rap game with his 9th studio LP in Samurai and though his day-one fans know the man is still a problem, Lupe is out to remind everyone else that he’s pen is still as sharp as ever.

For his new black-and-white visuals to “No. 1 Headband,” (Afro Samurai reference) Lupe takes to the street in a drop top Porsche with a tall attractive young woman by his side to cruise the streets before pulling over to spit his rhymes because rapping and driving at the same time can at times be dangerous. Just sayin.’

On the R&B tip, SiR and Anderson .Paak prove to be a formidable duo and for their clip to “Poetry In Motion” the two artists hit up the studio to lay down their melodies and ultimately hit the Vegas strip for a little late night partying. All work and no play, right?

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from JR Writer featuring .38 Spesh, Dyce Peso and Cash Cow, and more.

LUPE FIASCO – “NO. 1 HEADBAND”

SIR & ANDERSON .PAAK – “POETRY IN MOTION”

JR WRITER FT. .38 SPESH – “NOTHING MEANS NOTHING”

DYCE PAYSO & CASH COW – “GO BACK HOME”

FLO MILLI – “GOT THE JUICE”

WILLIAM SLAUGHTER – “GOOD”

ALBEE AL & ARSONAL DA REBEL – “SHOTS TO HIS FACE”

RICO SANTINO – “OUT THE WAY”