Future Announces 17-City Pluto 3D Tour [VIDEO]

The (current) king of auto-tuned hooks is going on tour, starting next month. Future announced his Pluto 3D tour, which kicks off April 5, in San Diego.

The “Good Kush & Alcohol” singer will hit up stages across the country, alongside his Freebandz crew members, Casino and Slice 9. San Francisco, Portland, and Kansas City, are among the major cities on the 17-date trek, which wraps up April 27, in Memphis.

Released in April 2012, Pluto 3D spawned hits like “Neva End,” and “Turn On the Lights.” The album debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard charts, with first week sales of 41,000 copies. As of February, Future’s debut has pushed 271,000 units.

We’re not sure if there will be any guest appearances during the tour, but with so many features under his belt, it would be foolish not to add somebody to the guest list.

View the Pluto 3D tour video announcement, and show dates, below.

Pluto 3D Tour Dates:

4/5 – San Diego, CA Belo

4/6 – Reno, NV Knitting Factory

4/7 – Anaheim, CA The Grove

4/8 – San Francisco, CA Folsom 1015

4/11 – Portland, OR Roseland

4/12 – Seattle, WA Showbox Market

4/14 – Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

4/15 – Boulder, CO The Fox

4/17 – Tempe, AZ Club Red

4/18 – Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre

4/20 – Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

4/21 – Columbia, MO Blue Note

4/23 – Houston, TX House of Blues

4/24 – Dallas, TX House of Blues

4/25 – San Antonio, TX Backstage Live

4/26 – Langston, OK Langston University

4/27 – Memphis, TN Memphis Cook Convention Center

Photo: Epic Records