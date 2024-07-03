“For The H ’24: Sexyy Red For President…” feat. Sexyy Red, Hunxho and More to be Announced!

Sexyy Red is coming to Houston. On Wednesday morning (July 3), 97.9 The Box announced that the “SkeeYee” rapper, and Atlanta repping rapper Hunxho, is coming to the H in late August.
Say The Box:
We’re doin’ this one FOR THE H! August 31st don’t miss Sexyy Red x Hunxho LIVE at Toyota Center. More artists to be announced soon! Tickets go on sale Tuesday, July 9th at 10am at theboxhouston.com and bpctickets.com!!
This should be good and we’ll let you know when the additional artists are revealed.
-
X Users Claim Trump's "Brains Are Pudding" After Latest Rally Rant
-
Julio Foolio Shot & Killed At Florida Hotel After Reportedly Dropping His Location
-
The Air Jordan 3 "Black Cement" Is Set To Be A Massive General Release
-
Black Barbershop Owner Attacked By Donald Trump After He Claimed He Was Misled About "Blacks For Trump" Event
-
Who Is Hailey Welch AKA The Hawk Tuah Girl?
-
In The Mix: 10 Biracial Rappers Who May Surprise You [PHOTOS]
-
New Photos Reveal Convict Trump’s Careless Storage Of Classified Docs, X Users Outraged
-
Freaky Bill O'Reilly Claims President Joe Biden Will Drop Out Of Race, Only MAGA Weirdos Believe Him