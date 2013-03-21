Kendrick Lamar Hears Jay-Z’s “B-tch Don’t Kill My Vibe” Verse for the 1st Time [VIDEO]

Magical moments like this footage of Kendrick Lamar‘s reaction to hearing Jay-Z’s verse on the “B-tch Don’t Kill My Vibe” remix for the first time is what makes Hip-Hop special after all these years.

The joke was on the Compton MC at a late night studio session in New York City for ScHoolboy Q’s forthcoming OxyMoron debut, during which each member of TDE was present. “He changed up some music on the second verse,” said a member of the West Coast collective.

Lamar, who at the moment had no clue Hov laid a verse on his good kid, M.A.A.D. City track, listened intently for the change, only to be greeted by the Brooklyn legend’s “Up in the clouds, me and my spouse.” All he could do was smile, as his brethren nodded in approval.

“That n***a bodied that s**t. Damn, that’s grimey,” said Lamar after playing the verse to a room full of laughter. Apparently ScHoolboy Q and others heard the verse a week earlier, and waited for the perfect moment to play it for K. Dot.

Ab-Soul’s reaction infers that it may have been his first time hearing the verse as well. “Dog, this n***a got the Jay verse dog… Dog, they really let us in the rap game dog. I can’t believe this s**t.”

Jay-Z was just as amazed when he heard Kendrick Lamar’s verse on the track, and according to the young rapper called him afterwards. Hear Lamar speak on his conversation with Jay-Z here, and see the precious moment for yourself in the footage below.

