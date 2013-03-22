Killer Mike Stops By The Breakfast Club, Talks Auditioning For Love & Hip Hop Atlanta [VIDEO]

Killer Mike checked into Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club this morning. Days after his appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman, the Atlanta native had a lot to talk about.

Mike opened answering questions about rumors of a reality show with his wife. “I don’t know if we’re doing a reality show. I know we’re gonna’ be on TV,” he said.

After Charlamagne Tha God’s objection to him joining the cast of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, Mike revealed that he and his wife auditioned for the VH1 show.

“We did take like free food and get really, really high and go interview with them one time. They were just like really cool hotel and sh-t. They was just like ‘We just keep hearing about you guys’ so we got really f-cked up. we went and ate like free food and after we just talked and they were like ‘You guys are like really in love.’ We were like ‘Yeah!'”

The realness of the relationship didn’t fit the vision of LHHATL and the couple was passed over–which is probably for the better.

Elsewhere in the interview, Mike talks going to the strip club with his better half, the Hip-Hop media overlooking his R.A.P Music album, rappers getting signed off Internet hits, and his non-music business ventures.

—

Photo: Power 105.1