Nike To Retire Their Adapt Sneakers & App

After a lukewarm rollout in 2019, Nike has decided to fallback and retire their “revolutionary” auto-lacing Nike Adapt sneakers that no one asked for and fewer people even wanted.

According to Sneaker News, the Nike Adapt will be retired in 2024 as the innovative silhouette never really took off in popularity as they might’ve expected. Having launched in 2019 with an accompanying app, Nike announced on their FAQ pages that they would no longer be dropping new versions of the sneaker going forward. Unfortunately, for Nike, the Adapt will not be missed (no shots).

Sneaker News reports:

The first self-lacing sneaker available to the larger market was the HyperAdapt 1.0 in late 2016; with an MSRP of $720, this state-of-the-art sneaker came housed in premium packaging came with an AC adapter, charging pucks for the internal motor that ignites the automatic lacing system, and a handy quick-start manual so you’ll know how to use the brand new tech. From that point on, several different colorways of the HyperAdapt 1.0 were brought to market until its final documented release in late Spring 2018.

Nike quickly pivoted to bringing Adapt tech to performance basketball with the Adapt BB 1.0 in early 2019. This performance basketball shoe was fully capable on the court, but featured the same hands-free technology and even a companion App that allowed for remote control of the lacing, the lightning, and power on/off capability.

Nike plans on removing the Adapt App from Apple and Android stores by Aug. 6.

What this does for resale value is anyone’s guess, but truth be told, we weren’t mad at the sneakers. Just seemed a bit too high maintenance for our taste.

What do y’all think about Nike ditching their Adapt silhouette? Will you miss them or nah? Let us know in the comments section below.