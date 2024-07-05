Killa!: Cam’ron Dresses Up As O.J. Simpson For Independence Day

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Cam’ron celebrated Independence Day his own way. The rapper wore O.J. Simpson’s NFL football uniform with pride.

As reported by HipHopDX, the Harlem, New York, native isn’t using the holiday to pay his respects to Amerikkka. On Thursday, July 4, he found himself in Las Vegas for a private party. In signature fashion he threw all cares out the window and wore Orenthal James Simpson’s iconic look to the event. The outfit included O.J.’s Buffalo Bills jersey, pants and even the original helmet two-bar face mask. To further make the cipher complete he carried a football in one hand and wore the Nike Air Jordan Cherry 11 retro sneakers on feet.

“OJ was here!!!! Happy INDEPENDENCE DAY! This ain’t really Our holiday.. But it feels good not to have to answer to nobody!! #FreeNigga #IIWII,” the caption read. While the post seemed to just highlight Cam’ron’s cosplay range some of his followers assume it was a shot at Stephen A. Smith who recently called out BET for celebrating O.J. Simpson during the 2024 BET Awards.

“Did y’all see the in memoriam segment paying tribute to quote, ‘Black excellence,’ that we unfortunately lost this year?” he said on the opening segment of his self-titled show. “There was a notable silence from the crowd when the image of O.J. Simpson appeared on the big screen. You may recall O.J. Simpson died this past April after a battle with cancer. Yes, he is known for being a Hall of Famer on the football field out of USC, and ultimately with the Buffalo Bills in his NFL career, but he was also accused of double murder!”

Smith also called out that the late great didn’t side with people of color once he became successful but also reminding us of his infamous “I’m not Black, I’m O.J.,” quote. Simpson was a frequent guest on Cam’ron’s sports talk show It Is What It Is. You can see Cam’ron’s outfit below.