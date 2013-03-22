I Really Mean It: The 10 Greatest Diplomats Freestyles [VIDEO]

Fans are prepping their bandanas and 3x Pelle Pelle leathers (hopefully not) for The Diplomats reunion concert at the BB King Blues Club & Grill in New York City on Monday, March 25. The show is a celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Harlem collective’s critically acclaimed Diplomatic Immunity album, which dropped 2003 on the exact same day, and more importantly, established the crew as a Hip-Hop powerhouse.

In retrospect, Dipset basically had the rap game in the cobra clutch at one point. Aside from a certain Brooklyn native and a still rising producer/rapper from Chicago, they were the most relevant artists on Roc-A-Fella while the label was crumbling from inside out. They had a young superstar in the making by the name of Juelz Santana, and they were expanding into an empire. To top it off, they had the bars, many of which they gave you for free via mixtapes and radio freestyles.

Hip-Hop Wired decided to comprise a list of the latter. These are 10 of The Diplomats’ greatest freestyles on radio and TV that will surely get “the computers putin’.” Throw on your headphones and get hit with this nostalgia after the jump.

—

Photo: Def Jam

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »