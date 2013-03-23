Kendrick Lamar Tells VIBE He Wanted Nas On “Sing About Me, I’m Dying Of Thirst”

If his fans were to weigh in, they’d tell you that Kendrick Lamar’s good kid, m.A.A.d city was perfect, but in his mind something didn’t work out. In an exclusive interview with VIBE, Lamar revealed the missing link to his critically-acclaimed debut.

“The idea was to have Nas on ‘Sing About Me,” the Compton native revealed. The 12-minute track “Sing About Me, I’m Dying of Thirst” is storytelling at its finest, with Lamar taking on different characters. Having Nas on board would’ve been a dream come true for the 25-year-old, but with finishing the rest of the project, he was never able to contact the Queens native. “I never really got a chance to reach out to him,” he said. “I was so wrapped up in getting the music done, samples cleared and mastered – there was so much going on.”

Had they been able to connect, Lamar wanted the creativity to flow naturally. “I didn’t really wanna rush the process. I actually wanted to sit in the studio and vibe with him. [It was] the only thing that I had a vision for but in due time, God willing, for sure.”

Lamar adds that he would’ve liked to “play him the record,” and see where it took Mr. Jones. “Whatever inspiration he drew from it, I’d just have him there and he would go. He’s a genius. The record is self-explana-tory but he may hear something a little different that might take it to the next level.”

With just one album under his belt, Lamar has become one of the most lauded young rappers in the game. Aside from good kid, m.A.A.d city debuting in 2nd place on the Billboard album charts, the rapper can count various accolades, performing on Saturday Night Live, and nabbing Jay-Z for the remix to his “B-tch Don’t Kill My Vibe” single, among his list of accomplishments.

Photo: TDE