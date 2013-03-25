Tyga ft. Chris Brown – “F-ck For The Road” [LISTEN]

YMCMB’s Tyga drops his Chris Brown assisted single, “F-ck For The Road,” from his forthcoming Hotel California album.

Over lush keys and syrupy production, courtesy of Lil-C, T-Raww lyrically waxes nostalgic about a relationship gone wrong. Which means hoping for one last rendezvous before calling it quits for good. “Last time best time, better than the next time,” he raps.

Brown and the Compton rapper have collaborated many times, including the Fan of a Fan mixtape a few years ago, when a lot of artists weren’t going near the singer. “Let’s do it one last time, f-ck for road,” croons Breezy on part of the chorus. Tyga also interpolates some Tupac lyrics (“Dear Mama”) in his refrain.

Tyga’s Hotel California, which features Lil Wayne, Future, 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa and more, is due in stores April 9. With a Reebok sneaker deal on his resume, Tyga recently covered Slam & XXL’s collaborative Kings of the Game magazine alongside Allen Iverson and Rick Ross.

Listen to “F-ck For The Road” below.

[Spotted at Karen Civil]

