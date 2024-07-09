Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Cars Put On The Auction Block By The IRS

A few months ago, it was reported that Tekashi 6ix9ine’s fancy automobiles were repossessed by IRS agents as the “Gummo” rapper owes Uncle Sam millions in unpaid taxes. Now, those cars are up for auction for anybody who doesn’t mind riding around in a luxury car that once belonged to the world’s most famous snitch.
According to GSAAuctions.gov, a few of Tekashi’s exotic cars are now on the auction block, including a paint-splattered 2019 Lamborghini Urus and his 2017 Bentley Continental GT Speed. While bidding has started at a modest $20,000 a piece, don’t think you’ll be getting any of these cars for a steal as we’re sure that there’s a few ballers out there willing to pay “top dollar” for a used Lambo or Bentley.
The auction is live from July 8 to July 23, so anyone interested will have some time to save up some dollars in hopes of landing one or both of these fancy automobiles. Imagine Tekashi actually bids on these and wins? How funny would that be? You never know with that fool.
Check out pics of the cars, and let us know if you’d put a bid on these cars in the comments section below.
