What If Rappers Were Political Leaders? Is Jay-Z The Next Barack Obama?

For years, leaders such as Martin Luther King, Malcolm X, and Stokely Carmichael brazenly and heroically spoke out and became powerful men who influenced great change, for the betterment of all people. What if today’s rappers spoke out to regain unity and create great movements?

Who would they be? The Hip-Hop Wired video team decided to pair up a few lyricists with a few activists. Would Snoop Dogg…ahem, Snoop Lion be the next Bob Marley? Is Kanye West the new Al Sharpton? Let us know what you think by leaving a comment.