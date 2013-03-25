Lil B Makes TIME Mag’s List of The Year’s Best Twitter Feeds

The Based God is thanking TIME magazine right now. Lil B made the cut as one of the publication’s 140 best Twitter feeds of the year.

THANK YOU TO TIME MAGAZINE FOR GIVING LIL B ONE OF TOP CELEBRITY TWITTERS!! OF 2013 !! ONLY 11 PEOPLE WERE PICKED!! THIS IS TIME MAGAZINE!!” said the “Won Ton Soup” rapper via his Tumblr page.

Coincidentally, Lil B recently dropped a new mixtape called P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thug). If the spirit moves you, you can download said project, and peep its hilarious artwork, on the next page.

Peep TIME‘s entire list right here. Worth noting is that “Black Twitter” is not represented much, if at all. Unless you count the Roots drummer Questlove, Samuel L. Jackson, Rashida Jones and Beyonce’s sister Solange Knowles, who all made it under the “Celebrity” header. Serena Williams, Blake Griffin and Tony Allen (Memphis Grizzlies) also made the list under “Athletes.” Prince also was selected, but it was for a parody account.

Shockingly, Tyrese was nowhere to be found on the list.*

*The was clearly sarcasm.

