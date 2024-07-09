The Alchemist Stars In New Campaign For Crocs x Salehe Bembury

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Crocs are really coming to take their cut of the footwear market and to help them bolster the buzz on their latest Salehe Bembury silhouettes, they’ve enlisted the talents of Hip-Hop super producer, The Alchemist.

According to Sneakernews, the man who’s helped craft hit songs for the likes of Mobb Deep, Snoop Dogg and Nas has been tapped to star in Crocs latest Salehe Bembury campaign and truth be told, we’re not mad at it one bit. Styling in a pair of blue Crocs Saru Mule, the popular producer couldn’t look more comfortable as Crocs are known for their cozy feel and durable materials.

Per Sneakernews:

In case you missed our initial coverage of the Saru, the Saru Mule is an understandable evolution of the Pollex traction pattern that’s marked his Classic Clog & Slide output. Maintaining the brain-like layout underfoot, the top of the shoe is what’s transformed most radically, cutting out the “Sport Mode” strap and raising the foot entrance to ensure security despite the new mule life. Also in typical fashion, monochromatic executions remain in the spotlight; sunny “Citrine” and oceanic “Geneva” are the fourth and fifth colorways to grace the burgeoning silhouette.

Just as anticipation is sky-high for the Salehe Bembury New Balance 530, demand will no doubt carry over to this latest collection, so prepare for a contentious drop or aftermarket prices if you’re aiming to grab either shoe.

Don’t sleep. Crocs do be selling out immediately when there’s some hype behind specific releases. These will be no exception. So if you like what you see, prepare for the drop as they’ll likely fly off shelves especially at a reasonable price of $75.

Check out pics of the Crocs Saru Mule’s and let us know if you’ll be trying to pick up a pair in the comments section below.