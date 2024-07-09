Subscribe
News

The Alchemist Stars In New Campaign For Crocs x Salehe Bembury

Sleep all you want but people do love themselves some Crocs on their feet...

Published on July 9, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
Croc x Alchemist x Salehe Bembury

Source: @salehebembury / Crocs / Instagram

Crocs are really coming to take their cut of the footwear market and to help them bolster the buzz on their latest Salehe Bembury silhouettes, they’ve enlisted the talents of Hip-Hop super producer, The Alchemist.

According to Sneakernews, the man who’s helped craft hit songs for the likes of Mobb Deep, Snoop Dogg and Nas has been tapped to star in Crocs latest Salehe Bembury campaign and truth be told, we’re not mad at it one bit. Styling in a pair of blue Crocs Saru Mule, the popular producer couldn’t look more comfortable as Crocs are known for their cozy feel and durable materials.

Per Sneakernews:

In case you missed our initial coverage of the Saru, the Saru Mule is an understandable evolution of the Pollex traction pattern that’s marked his Classic Clog & Slide output. Maintaining the brain-like layout underfoot, the top of the shoe is what’s transformed most radically, cutting out the “Sport Mode” strap and raising the foot entrance to ensure security despite the new mule life. Also in typical fashion, monochromatic executions remain in the spotlight; sunny “Citrine” and oceanic “Geneva” are the fourth and fifth colorways to grace the burgeoning silhouette.

Just as anticipation is sky-high for the Salehe Bembury New Balance 530, demand will no doubt carry over to this latest collection, so prepare for a contentious drop or aftermarket prices if you’re aiming to grab either shoe.

Don’t sleep. Crocs do be selling out immediately when there’s some hype behind specific releases. These will be no exception. So if you like what you see, prepare for the drop as they’ll likely fly off shelves especially at a reasonable price of $75.

Check out pics of the Crocs Saru Mule’s and let us know if you’ll be trying to pick up a pair in the comments section below.

RELATED TAGS

Alchemist Crocs sneakers

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
Hailey Welch aka Hawk Tuah Girl
News

Who Is Hailey Welch AKA The Hawk Tuah Girl?

Celebrity Sightings In New York - April 15, 2024
News

Project 2025: The Right-Wing’s Playbook, Explained

LuxxBall 2016 Birthday Celebration for the Legendary Damon
Entertainment

In The Mix: 10 Biracial Rappers Who May Surprise You [PHOTOS]

Shot of two soldiers saluting in a server room
News

Veterans Day Salute: 15 Hip-Hop Stars Who Served In The Military #VeteransDay

Rocky Jones 15 items
News

Black Barbershop Owner Attacked By Donald Trump After He Claimed He Was Misled About “Blacks For Trump” Event

Drake & Michael Rubin 15 items
News

Michael Rubin Annual All-White Party Was Lit, Drake Was There

Baes & Baddies

BET Uncut Is Not Coming Back; Here’s Its 15 Wildest Videos Anyway

Celebrity Sightings In London - November 09, 2023
News

Sean Combs Sued By Former Adult Film Actress, Claims She Was Forced To Work At Mogul’s Parties

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close