N.O.R.E. aka P.A.P.I. ft. Pharrell – “The Problem (Lawwwddd)” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

N.O.R.E. aka P.A.P.I. hooking up with the Neptunes (in this case one half) is always a positive. The Queens rapper drops “The Problem (Lawwwddd)” featuring Pharrell Williams himself.

Over an industrial, apocalyptic sounds track, Noreaga comes through talking that always entertaining form of thug rhyme he has mastered. “Papi, I pop guns, they don’t pop me. Known for shootin’ ni–as, but nah, they never popped me,” spits the “Grimey” rapper.

Besides hooking up the instrumental, Pharrell also lends his hyped up vocals to the track’s frenetic hook. While the Neptunes producer/artist/designer holds down the mainstream fort, on his forthcomng album N.O.R.E. also gets help from the underground side with Large Professor blessing him with the beat for “Built Pyramids.” It’s a Queens thing.

P.A.P.I.’s new album, Student Of The Game, is in stores April 16. Listen to “The Problem (Lawwwddd)” down below.

[Spotted at 2 Dope Boyz via In Flex We Trust]

Photo: N.O.R.E.